This past weekend was Halloween. Even though it looked a little different without big parties or trick or treating, people seemed to go all out with their costumes this year. The Weeknd was praised for his Sherman Klump costume, Cardi B in her Medusa costume, and even Travis Scott in his Batman costume.

Well, maybe not the latter.

Travis Scott was getting flamed in his comments after posting the picture in his elaborate, chocolate brown Batman costume next to his chocolate brown Lambo truck and G-Wagon. People made fun of the costume saying he looked like a roach and a flea. Apparently, the backlash was so bad that he deleted his IG altogether.

Advertisement

Travis Scott deactivates his Instagram after people were clowning his Batman costume. pic.twitter.com/aUAXLDvjQj — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) November 1, 2020

It seems like his account is up and running again, however, there are no pictures.