DaBaby is letting his fans and followers in his home state of North Carolina know the importance of their vote. The Grammy-nominated rapper is partnered with the #NoCap2020 campaign to bring voters across the states to the polls.

The “Rockstar” rapper is leading the VOTE BABY VOTE initiative that includes a statewide bus tour, social media program, and a series of events during early voting, CNN reports.

DaBaby will also visit Charlotte polling locations with a local television host to give away merch to those waiting to cancel their ballot. If you need a ride to the poll in Charlotte, you can use the Left code VOTEWITHDABABY to get a free ride.

“This isn’t my first time voting, but after seeing everything that’s happened across the world, in our communities—it is a necessity to get my people involved, especially in my hometown,” DaBaby said in a statement.

“If there were ever a moment when young Black folks needed to vote and get engaged, this is that moment. We need to have our voices heard, right now. With DaBaby’s roots in our state, we have an opportunity to empower young people to action like never before,” #NoCap2020 director Jonah Vincent.

You can learn more about the effort below.