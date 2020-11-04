DaBaby’s brother committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon.

The Charlotte rapper added, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” to his Instagram bio. On his Instagram story, Baby posted a video of himself playing with his nieces and a snippet of his song, “Intro.”

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family / Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy,” the lyrics read.

DaBaby’s brother, Glen Johnson, passed away from a self-inflicting gunshot wound hours before he shared a disturbing video of himself upset and crying with a gun in his hand.

Johnson is survived by three daughters and a son.