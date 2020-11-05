In an exclusive report from VladTV, it is being reported that the lawyer of the alleged gunman in the XXXTentacion murder has filed a motion to throw out the prosecution’s evidence under the premise that his client was mentally incompetent.

22-year-old Michael “Lil’ Boat” Boatwright and his co-defendant are the alleged accomplices who approached XXXtentacion with guns demanding his Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash. Boatwright’s lawyer Joseph Kimok claims that Boatwright was not mentally capable to waive his Miranda rights when he was interviewed by Ft. Lauderdale Police shortly after the shooting.

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office knew about this incompetence and questioned him anyway,” said Kimok in the motion. “Mr. Boatwright had also been smoking marijuana ‘all day,’ further clouding his judgment, and was unable to spell his own names correctly.”

The police report and indictment have Boatwright listed as the shooter who fired the fatal shots that killed the 20-year-old rapper.

Boatwright is slated for a November 6 court date, however, it is unclear whether or not the judge will reject or accept his lawyer’s motions. TheSource.com will update the story as it develops.