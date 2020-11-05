Lil Wayne posted a cryptic message seemingly addressing the split from his model girlfriend, Denise Bidot.

“I live the way I love and love the way I live,” he wrote. “I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love.”

“You’re sweating,” he added, possibly referencing his rumored now ex-girlfriend. “Sincerely, the fireman.”

Bidot initially denied their split but then posted on Instagram, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough” alongside a broken-heart emoji.

Love B. Scott broke the story reporting that the pair broke up after he publicly endorsed Donald Trump.

“She broke up with Wayne,” a source told the site. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

