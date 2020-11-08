It’s with sadness that we report the passing of Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek.

A spokesperson reportedly told TMZ, “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”











The television icon announced that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March 2019. He impressively continued hosting the show all while undergoing chemotherapy.

Trebek pushed through for an entire year and faced “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”

His life expectancy following the diagnosis was less than a year, so it was a blessing that he was able to record episodes as recent as October 29th.

Alex Trebek has been hosting the popular competition series since 1984. The shows executive producer, Mike Richards, says, “Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host “Jeopardy!” was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen.”

Trebek was 80-years-old.