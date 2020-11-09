2 Chainz is back with an ATL link-up with Mulatto before his album drops.

The South is renowned for its hospitality, musical prowess, and especially food. 2 Chain and Mulatto a.k.a Big Latto, came through with an anthem that celebrates the healthy weight some might have picked up throughout the year, while quarantined and confined to your home. A huge part of most routine is physical fitness. If you didn’t improvise or create a home gym, you may have gotten “Quarantine Thick.” 2 Chainz and Mulatto want to celebrate you. On the hook, the ATLien raps,











“She been quarantined

Now lil shawty thick“

Advertisement

Mulatto does what she has to do on the feature, with another standout verse. Her intro bars set the stage. She raps:

“Quarantine thick, he tryna get me lipo

P***y Holy water, put that on the Bible

I might your nigga and run, bitch, you gon’ need GEICO

Rap b***h but when he hit it, I might hit that high note“

The new track is the follow-up single to the Lil Wayne assisted, “Money Maker,” which is an ode to all HBCUs. Now the Grammy Award-winning rapper is paying homage to not only Southern women, but all thick women all across the country. Don’t be afraid to show off those extra quarantine pounds ladies.

2 Chainz is set to release his 6th full length album, So Help Me God this Friday (Nov. 13).