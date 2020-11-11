For most watching news outlets, there is quite a bit of confusion regarding the 2020 Presidential campaign. Ballots are still coming in and votes are still being counted. Could it get any more confusing? Of course, it can!



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday his state will conduct a manual hand recount of all ballots cast in the race for President in the state. Yes, that’s right; a recount!



This move comes as he faces growing pressure from fellow Georgia Republicans over unsubstantiated accusations of irregularities regarding voting and mismanagement of the state’s elections. Pressure coming with no evidence of fraud,



“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once,” Raffensperger said at a press conference. “It will be a heavy lift.”



A “heavy lift” is an understatement. Seeing as how only 96% of the votes have been completely tallied. This will for sure add days if not weeks to an already tedious process.



Raffensperger’s latest announcement comes following the Trump campaign and Georgia Republican Party sending him a letter on Tuesday requesting a manual hand recount of all ballots cast in the state before it certifies its results. In the letter, Republicans allege voting discrepancies and statewide errors, though they did not cite specific evidence of such irregularities.



Raffensperger said in a statement, “Every legal vote will count.” Which is what should happen. However, it’s hard to ignore that things are getting fishier.