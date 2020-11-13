Kodak Black isn’t letting jail stop him from giving back to his community.

The rapper cashed out about $15,000 to give at least 1,000 turkeys to families in Pompano Beach, as per his attorney Bradford Cohen.

The turkeys were sent to the E. Pat Larkins Community Center on Wednesday, where lines of cars formed for their free Thanksgiving meals.

The giveaway lasted for about two hours and Kodak’s team joined forces with local community leaders to spread the word.

Kodak Black will be spending Thanksgiving in his new cell at USP Thomson, a high-security prison in Illinois. He got transferred there following claims that he was being tortured in the Kentucky prison.

Although he’s sentenced until August 2022, Kodak has kept himself pretty busy. He recently released a new musical effort titled Bill Israel featuring Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, and Tory Lanez.