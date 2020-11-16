The NBA season is set to begin next month but it may have hit a snag for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. ESPN reports the 2019 first-round pick was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.



Mahoning County Sheriff records state Porter was released on a $4,000 bond. His attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement Porter “was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point.”



The Cavaliers also released a statement on the incident: “We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”



In his first year with the Cavs, Porter Jr. averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.