Boosie Badazz Gives Health Update After Getting Shot in Dallas: ‘I’m Good … I Love Y’all’

Boosie Badazz posted a message to his Instagram story to let his fans know that he’s good after being shot in the leg in Dallas.

“I’m good. Appreciate all the happy birthdays wishes & get well soon wishes. I love y’all,” he wrote.

TMZ reports that Boosie’s sprinter was targeted by a gunman before he fled. The rapper was hospitalized and treated for a non-life-threatening wound below the knee

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper was in Dallas to pay respect to his artist and friend, Mo3 who was chased and gunned down on a freeway in his hometown. Mo3 was only 28.

“I appreciate all the times we had together,” Boosie Badazz said at a public vigil in honor of the late rapper.

Texas has been a hot spot in recent weeks.

Benny the Butcher was shot last weekend at a Houston Walmart during an attempted robbery.

The violence against rappers in Texas have some Hip Hop fans concerned. “It’s crazy that 3 rappers shot in Texas in the span of a week,” one observer tweeted. “We gotta protect them.”