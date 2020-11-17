Kyle Kuzma Gets Bullied Into Deactivating Twitter After Calling for The ‘Disrespect On My Name’ to End

NBA trade rumors are brewing and some fans are calling for Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma to be traded. However, Kuzma wasn’t having any of it and called for the disrespect on his name to end.

Kyle Kuzma is ready to prove the haters wrong. pic.twitter.com/pBjKh98KU2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 17, 2020

Kuzma averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in the 2019-2020 season as opposed to the 18.7 points he averaged in the previous season. Shortly after calling for the disrespect to end, Kuzma said that he would be giving away free PS5’s, but then deleted his account.

Once people noticed that Kuzma’s account was gone, people automatically assumed that Twitter had bullied him into deactivating his account.

Kyle kuzma got bullied off twitter before Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz — John (@iam_johnw) November 17, 2020

Lakers have his info for a trade 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zHe7hZxdzO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 17, 2020