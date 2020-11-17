Rolling Loud is set to return to a live festival in Miami this May, aiming for May 7-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The forthcoming festival will be headlined by Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky that will bring back much of the 2020 lineup that was hindered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 2021 edition, Rolling Loud will honor all passes for fans who held onto their 2020 tickets. Limited tickets for the 2021 festival will be available for sale starting Friday 11/20.

“We’re really excited to get back to producing Rolling Loud around the world, starting with our flagship Miami show in May,” says Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. “This year has been tough for us all, but I believe that when we are able to finally come together again in 2021, our collective spirits will be high once again.”

Advertisement

The team has released a statement regarding the festival:

We know a lot of you were excited to rage with us in February, but to help ensure the proper Rolling Loud experience, we have made the decision to move back to our usual dates. All headliners from the original dates are confirmed and 99% of the most lit rappers in the game will be scheduled to perform on the new dates for Rolling Loud Miami 2021 – R.I.P. Pop Smoke & King Von. 🙏

All tickets will be honored for the new dates and will be automatically transferred over, so hang onto your tickets! To sweeten the deal, we will be gifting those who choose to hang onto their tickets with a special rage pack that includes an exclusive shirt, mask, hand sanitizer and more. Y’all are some real, loyal RL ragers, and we can’t thank you enough for your support over the years! For those who would like to request a refund, go to RollingLoud.com/refund for more information.

Limited tickets for the new dates will be going on sale this Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10am ET.

May 7th, 8th and 9th 2021, we back outside! #RollingLoud

During the festival season hiatus, Rolling Loud hosted “Loud Stream” events bringing live interviews, performances and more.

May 7th, 8th and 9th 2021, we back outside!



FULL DETAILS ON MIAMI, PRESALE, REFUNDS, FAQ → https://t.co/d7QvsoCmMU



TICKETS → https://t.co/FiJQl89vyr pic.twitter.com/QENSHVH93w — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 17, 2020