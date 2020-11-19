Ahead of the release of his album The Recession 2 and his much-hyped VERZUZ with Gucci Mane, Jeezy released a new single “Therapy For The Soul,” which targets both 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs. Gangsta Gibbs already fired back but now it’s 50’s turned.

“Why the fuck this clown n-gga playin’ with my legacy

Solid in these streets, that’s some shit that you will never be

Talking ’bout power, but weak n-ggas do the most

In real life, n-gga you really borrow money from Ghost

All that lil’ boy shit, yeah it make it evident

Made millions in these streets, what the fuck is 50 Cent?”

50 Cent hit Instagram, of course, and fired back. “Anything to try and sell a record I guess?” he said. “I’m not available this week, FOR LIFE is coming on at 10pm tonight. i’m busy. LOL #yourshitistrash.”



Welp, there it is. Trash. What do you think about the song? Check it out below.