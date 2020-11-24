21 Savage is mourning the loss of his 27-year-old brother, Terrell Davis.

The rapper wrote on Instagram, “can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s— back,” he wrote with a throwback picture of them.

There aren’t too many details surrounding the incident. But we do know that Davis was stabbed during an argument in London.

Similar to his brother, Davis was a musician and released the single “Monster” in February 2019.

21 Savage and Davis have the same father.