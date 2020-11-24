When you the hottest rappers in the world taking over the charts is customary. In their first week, Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pluto x Baby Pluto will open at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The joint album moved 105,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.



In addition, the album has spawned 10 songs onto the Billboard Hot 100 with the high is “Drankin N Smokin” at the No. 31 slot. According to Billboard, the song is the 28th Top 40 single for Future and 27th for Lil Uzi.



Future has now charted 121 total songs on the Hot 100 and Lil Uzi Vert has 74 career entries.



The album was the first joint album from the duo, but both have alluded that more are on the way. Previously, Future has worked on joint ventures alongside Gucci Mane, Drake, Young Thug, and Juice WRLD.

Earlier in 2020, the duo released a pair of singles in “Patek” and “Over Your Head,” this time they return with a 16 track effort. The release is just the two bouncing back and forth across bars. Additionally, the two offer up a solo track for fans in “Rockstar Chainz” from Future and “Lullaby” from Uzi.

You can stream the new album below.

