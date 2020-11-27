It may not be what they want outside the box but Bill Cosby, Kodak Black, and Bobby Shmurda still get a Thanksgiving meal. TMZ has found the meals for some of our favorite incarcerated stars.



Black who is being held at the USP Thomson at Illinois was served turkey roast or tofu stir fry, mashed potatoes, corn, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, pie, or cranberry sauce.



Bobby Shmurda had the same offerings as fallen Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, chowing down on roast turkey with gravy, bread dressing, whipped potatoes, steamed carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and margarine, with an ice cream sundae. Hopefully, that will be the last meal inside for Shmurda.



And the man who was once everybody’s favorite TV dad, Bill Cosby, was served roast turkey or garden burger, whipped potatoes, bread stuffing, green peas, gravy, dinner rolls, margarine, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.



It could all be worst right?