Just a day after the Ravens vs. Steelers game was postponed, Raven’s QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

Jackson is one of four Ravens players and one staff member to test positive on Thursday. In the last week, the Ravens have had at least a dozen players test positive.

This puts Sunday’s game against the Steelers in jeopardy. The game had already been postponed once due to Ravens players testing positive for COVID-19, but the game might be in even more danger now. The postponement of the game was met with criticism from fans and players on the Steelers because a similar situation happened earlier in the season between the Packers and 49ers. The NFL however, did not postpone that game.

Steelers wide receiver, Juju Smith-Schuster, tweeted his thoughts on the postponement of Thursday’s game.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

The NFL MVP will have to quarantine for 10 days, meaning backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will start on Sunday if the game is not canceled as well as next week’s game against the Cowboys.