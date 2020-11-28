Nelly’s shoes trended weekly as he climbed his way to the finals of Dancing With the Stars.

Now that the competition series is over with and the rapper doesn’t have much use for the custom Hip Hop-inspired dance shoes, he vowed to auction it to the Teen Project.

The Country Grammar rapper is set to donate 10 pairs to the organization that helps traumatized and homeless women. The entire cost of the collection is at least $50,000.

Nelly collaborated with the Teen Project this year already. He’s been helping to raise funds for Vera’s Sanctuary, which is a rehab facility assisting sex trafficking victims.

In addition to his $50,000 fundraiser, the St. Louis native will reportedly make a $30,000 monetary donation to the org.