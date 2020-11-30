NLE Choppa has made a complete 180 degree turn and he advocates for healthier physical and mental practices.

Choppa took to Twitter to urge 300 Entertainment to intervene in Famous Dex’s drug abuse before matters get worse.

“I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y’all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest,” he tweeted. “Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it.”

Dex responded in a video thanking the fellow rapper for his concern but indirectly denied the help. “He cares, at least somebody cares,” Dex said. “He didn’t say nothing wrong, at least somebody cares. I just wanted to say I really appreciated the love and support, but the world on drugs and I look mighty dam fine.”

NLE Choppa spun back on Twitter to address fans who said he could’ve addressed Famous Dex’s drug addiction privately and directly. But NLE thought it’ll be more effective and reach more people if he handled it the way he did. “Mane if I wanted to dm somebody about a cause it’s harder cause I don’t have a IG some people Twitter DM don’t show and plus this publicly needed to be said cause it’ll reach more people to actually help someone instead everything getting made as a joke until the joke be on bro,” he wrote.

What are your thoughts?