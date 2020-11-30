Snoop Dogg’s commentary during the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition was something we never knew we needed.

The Hip Hop legend put on an entertaining performance on top of serving as a commentator and Twitter was eating it up.

One of the highlights was when Snoop compared the fight to his two uncles fighting at the family cookout. “Grandma, they out there fighting again,” he said at a point.

LeBron James also enjoyed the remarks from the West Coast native, describing him as “simply the greatest at whatever he does.”

Even ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith gave Snoop Dogg his props for keeping us entertained. “Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight,” he tweeted. “I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic.”

Would you be here for Snoop commentating on other sport events?