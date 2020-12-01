It is a forgone conclusion that 50 Cent produces some of the best shows on television. Back in 2014, the G-Unit CEO introduced his hit show “Power” to the world. After 6 thrilling season, Fif has promised a number of spin-offs shows to extend the series. The current spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, resumes Sunday, December 6. The mid-season finale left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Ahead of the second half of the series, 50 is already staying ahead of the curve. He recently took to his Instagram to introduce the next cast of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” The cast includes a number of familiar faces including Omar Epps, Joey Bada$$, Quincy Brown and more.

“Raising Kanan is going to take you back to the 90’s i call it the golden era, this show is crazy. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife catch it on HuLu on demand.”

Advertisement

Raising Kanan 🎥 is going to take you back to the 90’s i call it the golden era, this show is crazy. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife catch it on HuLu on demand. pic.twitter.com/eqJi2BmuUh — 50cent (@50cent) November 29, 2020

At this point, it is safe to say that Fif has built the viewers trust based on the previous work and success of “Power’s” past seasons. In addition, “For Life” returned for its second season on ABC. Catch “For Life” every Wednesday on ABC at 10 pm EST, 7 pm PST.