Today would have been Juice WRLD’s 22nd birthday. Salute to the young Chicago legend. In celebration, a new posthumous single from the rapper is available.



Juice WRLD’s “Real Shit” is now available to fans, produced by one of his go to collaborators Benny Blanco.



The new track is the latest posthumous release from the rapper, after a successful year that saw his Legends Never Die reign supreme on the Billboard charts, along with his name being featured at the top of Spotify year-end lists.



You can hear the new release below.