Chance The Rapper Confirms That Jeremih is Set to Be Released From Hospital Following COVID-19 Battle

Chance The Rapper gave fans a hopeful update about Jeremih’s health who was reportedly not doing well after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

After being transferred out of ICU and into a regular bed, the singer will be discharged from the hospital according to The Coloring Book rapper.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME,” Chance tweeted.

He added, “Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony.”

To celebrate Jeremih’s recovery, Chance The Rapper released their collaboration featuring Valee, “Are U Live.”

“We’ve been trying to clear this whole record for THREE years, we’ve seen it go off on radio and tiktok every uear since and tonight it’s finally official!” Chance said of the record.

Check it out below: