In an exclusive interview with MC Serch on his Serch Says podcast, Oakland rap legend Too Short claims he’s formed a supergroup with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Ice Cube.

Short Dog says that the idea came fro mE-40 and Cube, explaining, “Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik. They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.” Around the 55 minute mark, Short says, “During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40.”

Listen to the interview in its entirety below.

