The NBA is ready to go. The 2020-21 season tip-off campaign is “Only Here” and stars 2020 NBA Champion and seven-time All-Star Anthony Davis.



The spot is inspired by and features real fans detailing what they are looking forward to in the 2020-21 NBA season. The spot also shows thrilling rivalries, spectacular gameplay, and drama that the NBA does better than anyone else.



The campaign will have two spots that air across TV, digital, and social platforms.



The 2020-21 season begins Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET as part of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2020 on TNT with an opening-night doubleheader featuring the Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors followed by the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers at 10 p.m. ET.