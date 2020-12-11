Whoopi Goldberg is headed back to the silver screen as she is set to become a nun again for the third edition of Sister Act. Goldberg will also produce the film alongside Tyler Perry.

“Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤” Disney announced in a tweet Thursday as apart of their Disney Investor Day. “@WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well.”

The film will go straight to Disney+ for fans to enjoy in their home, there was not a date revealed.

The last time fans received a Sister Act film was in 1993, the sequel to the original, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

ET Online points out Goldberg spoke about wanting to get the film going in the past. On The View Goldberg said, “A few years ago, they didn’t want to do it and now it seems like people are really talking about it like it is something that people want to see, so it’s great.”