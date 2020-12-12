Lil Wayne has pled guilty for his federal firearm case. XXL reports court documents obtained from United States Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan, Southern District of Florida reveal that Wayne entered a guilty plea for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.



Wayne was arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Dec. 23, 2019, when his private plane was searched after receiving an anonymous tip. Weezy F Baby was searched leading to the discovery of a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition.



In addition, Wayne also had personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone. Wayne was federally charged on Nov. 17. TMZ suggests Wayne plead guilty in hopes of a lighter sentence, he is facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.



Wayne is set to be sentenced on January 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET.