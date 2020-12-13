Snoop Dogg has been catching heat over his comments about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, “WAP.”

Snoop was invited on Central Ave and criticized the song for being too vulgar and not leaving anything up to the imagination. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop said. “To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Snoop took some heat on social media for his comments, with many asking how Snoop could have input on WAP when he himself has made vulgar music in his past.

Advertisement

Shortly after the comments were made, TMZ caught up with Offset and asked him what he thought about Snoop’s comments.

“I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” Offset said. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

Offset then brought up the song’s success as a reason to dismiss Snoop’s comments. “It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record,” he said. “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months…it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”

He also made it clear that we need to support women in the music industry.

He noted that male rappers talk about the same things, and “it’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

He ended saying “I don’t want to seem like I’m dissing at Snoop,” he clarified. “At the same time I say all men should stay outta women business.” Period.

Early Sunday morning, Snoop took to Instagram to set the record straight about his support of female MC’s.

“Stop wit the bullshit press I love Cardi b and Meg. Music period point blank and they know that I’m n full support of the female. M.C. Movement.” Snoop said in an IG post. “So stop trying to make me a hater. U.F.D.H.B. Now carry on Before u get this. L.A.D. That song 6xs platinum talk about that.”