Trump is about done with folks now.
In the last month, Trump and his band of lawyers have been scrambling trying to file lawsuits in key states that they lost in the election and spread false information about voter fraud and the election being stolen from Trump. The Republican majority Supreme Court voted against Trump’s motion to flip the results.
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump went on a tirade on Twitter, calling out Republican Governors Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey and continuing to make baseless claims that this past election was the largest action of voter fraud in American history.
He then added that he will continue to fight despite losing but not before he could take some more shots at Joe and Hunter Biden.
He then took aim at the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!” he wrote.