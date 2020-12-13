Trump is about done with folks now.

In the last month, Trump and his band of lawyers have been scrambling trying to file lawsuits in key states that they lost in the election and spread false information about voter fraud and the election being stolen from Trump. The Republican majority Supreme Court voted against Trump’s motion to flip the results.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump went on a tirade on Twitter, calling out Republican Governors Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey and continuing to make baseless claims that this past election was the largest action of voter fraud in American history.

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

He then added that he will continue to fight despite losing but not before he could take some more shots at Joe and Hunter Biden.

IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

He then took aim at the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!” he wrote.