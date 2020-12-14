Authorities arrested a man who walked on the wing of a passenger jet before falling off at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on Saturday.

Reports state that the man had jumped over an airport fence before he made his way to the wing of the Alaska Airlines passenger jet. A move that caught the attention of passengers, flight attendants, and runway staff.

Video obtained by NBC News showed the man walking on the wing, grabbing the winglet (the fin at the end of the wing), taking off his shoes, and trying to climb up the winglet. As officers approached on the wing, he slipped and fell to the ground.

Alaska Airlines released a statement saying that the plane was preparing for takeoff, bound for Portland, Oregon, about 2 p.m. when the pilot spotted the man approaching the aircraft and notified control tower operators.

“Law enforcement was dispatched and able to apprehend the individual,” the airline said. “Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement. The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection.”