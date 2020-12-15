The Knicks are looking to become cool again and what could be cooler than Dipset and Kith? Both of those entities have come together to take over an empty Madison Square Garden and celebrate the forthcoming jersey collaboration for the Knicks.



Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana make up the latest big three to hit a NBA court, spitting an acapella set of bars in celebration of Kith and the Knicks.



Beyond the dope clothes and the spirit of football being on the way back, it’s really good to see Juelz Santana back.



Peep the bars below.