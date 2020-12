Busta Rhymes And Bell Biv Devoe Release Visuals For “Outta My Mind” From ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God (The Deluxe Edition)’

Busta Rhymes and Bell Biv Devoe drop the video for their rendition of “Outta My Mind” from Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God (The Deluxe Edition) via EMPIRE/The Conglomerate Entertainment. Rhymes and BBD recently performed the hit collaboration to kick off the 2020 Trumpet Awards this past Sunday.

The “Outta My Mind” fashion-forward and lively visual brings back the nostalgia of hip-hop’s underground clubs and Rhymes pays homage with stunning views of New York City.