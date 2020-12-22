Eddie Murphy claims his throne in the Coming 2 America trailer that was unveiled today by Amazon Prime.

In the upcoming highly-anticipated movie Prince Akeem sets out on a quest to honor his father’s dying wish by meeting his son in New York and raising him as the Prince of Zamunda.

James Earl Jones and Arsenio Hall are also featured in the trailer below portraying their reprised roles as King Jaffe Joffer and Semmi, respectively.

Advertisement

They will be joined by Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

The Coming 2 America sequel was originally supposed to hit theaters but moved to Amazon Prime amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking with Complex, Hall discussed the main component that makes the sequel worth while.

“What I love most is we didn’t lose the main agenda, the humor,” he said. “It’s a funny fucking movie, and I’m proud that we hit all those bumps and checked all those boxes. It’s funny—it does everything you need it to do, but it’s also funny, and I think people will love the additions to it. There are some surprises here that will surprise people who don’t get surprised.”

Check out the trailer below: