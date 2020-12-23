Quavo dropped some news regarding the Migos’ highly anticipated third album, Culture III, while on Kevin Durant’s The ETCs podcast.

One-third of Migos said that that Culture III is done and will be dropping soon. He added that the release date was pushed back due to COVID-19, but the album should be dropping sometime next year.

“We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man so everything can crack up,” Quavo shared. “We don’t wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album. I can’t drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don’t make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.”

Advertisement

Many other artists who were slated to drop in 2020 had to push their album releases back to 2021 to allow them to be able to tour. Quavo shared these feelings, saying that he’s ready for social distancing to be over so that he could hit the road again. “I’m ready to crowd surf. I’m ready to go crazy again… moshpit.”