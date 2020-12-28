Lil Tjay was filming a music video alongside Fivio Foreign in his hometown last week and was unsurprisingly targeted by the Hip Hop police.

Authorities arrived on the scene and searched several illegally parked vehicles, including the one the “Zoo York” rapper was in. Neither artists were arrested, but 21-year-old Tahjay Dobson was arrested for gun possession, resisting arrest, and false personation.

The cops claim they found a pistol with a loaded clip in the car that he was in.

Lil Tjay hopped on Instagram live to document the whole encounter and blast NYPD for ruining his video shoot.

It’s unclear what law enforcements were looking for, but they claim they targeted the 19-year-old because they were responding to a call that suggested people were waving guns outside of a Queens housing project.