Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves’ relationship has been getting a lot more attention than usual. The Atlanta rapper has been accused of cheating on Jayda with various porn stars.

Most recently, Jayda lost her cool when Teanna Trump claimed to have sexual intercourse with Lil Baby after picking a fight with the model first.

Aside from the ugly, Lil Baby still has no problem showering his boo with gifts. This past week, the rapper bought Jayda a massive diamond chain that spells her name. Jayda shared a peek of the chain on her story and penned, “Why would this man buy me that big a** chain like that!?” followed by laughing emojis.

Lil Baby and Jayda have been spoiling each other a lot this year following the $200K Richard Millie Plane that she got him for his birthday and a Birkin bag that he got Jayda.

Lil Baby and Jayda have been our couple goals. Do you think the couple can put all the drama in the past? You can see the jewelry here.