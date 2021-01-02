Eminem’s latest studio album Music to Be Murdered By has shattered a 50-year-old record for biggest leap on the Billboard 200 chart. Boosted by the recent release of Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (a deluxe reissue featuring 16 additional tracks), the album jumped to the #3 spot from #199 in the week ending December 24.

Released on January 17, the original 20-track version of Music to Be Murdered By debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and later received gold certification from the RIAA. Music to Be Murdered By – Side B arrived on December 18, quickly earning 94,000 equivalent album units, a staggering 1,125 percent increase in sales from the previous week.

Prior to the release of Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, the record for biggest leap on the Billboard 200 was held by Bob Dylan’s 1970 album Self Portrait.

