According to a confirmed report, a star on HBO’s Charm City Kings was arrested and charged with murder for killing her partner on New Year’s Day in West Baltimore.

Police in Baltimore say that Lakeyria Doughty allegedly stabbed her lover, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson on New Year’s Day. 26-year-old Doughty was arrested following police questioning. The report states that the incident was a result of “a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail.” Wilson’s death was the first homicide in Baltimore of 2021.

Doughty has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, 1st and 2nd-degree assault, and 1st and 2nd-degree murder.

Doughty, known as “Wheelie Queen” on Charm City Kings, is a well known rider in the dirt bike/motocross scene and paved the way for the male-dominated motocross scene in Baltimore. She had just made her HBO debut on Charm City Kings, a show about B-More’s bike gangs, this past fall.