In what is becoming an insane conclusion to a mockery of a presidential term, President Trump has a warrant calling for his arrest by the country of Iraq. The nation is calling for Trump’s arrest as a part of the investigation of the killing of the top Iraqi military and an Iranian general.



CBS News report Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed by drone strikes at an airport. Al-Muhandis was the deputy head of Iraq’s state-sanctioned and pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces and Soleimani headed the Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.



“An arrest warrant against the outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code,” Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.



There has been no response to the warrant from the White House.