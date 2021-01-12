Peanut Butter Wolf, the founder of Stones Throw Records, revealed that the sequel to the classic MF Doom and Madlib album, Madvillany, is “85 percent done” and could be released sometime in the very near future.

Peanut Butter Wolf made an appearance on Pete Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds’ Juan Ep is Dead podcast, where he made the announcement about the project.

“Madvillain 2, DOOM was always telling me, ‘Oh, I’m 85 percent done’ — that was always the magic number, and I was like, ‘This is cool,’” he said. “He basically sent us 11 tracks in 2009 and I was ready to try to just finish it up at that point, and it was always like, just wait for a few more songs, wait for a few more songs, then tracks would start being on other albums. I got a little frustrated, and I was just like, ‘Well, it’s gonna happen when it happens. I don’t wanna be the guy to force creativity or any of that.’

Peanut Butter Wolf said that he also has 11 tracks that he has Dooms permission to release following his death last year. However, he doesn’t want to release the tracks just yet as he doesn’t want to capitalize off of the grief surrounding Doom’s death.

You can listen to the full podcast episode below.