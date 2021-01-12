Morray is Out of The ‘Quicksand’ and Making ‘Big Decisions’

Morray is picking up where he left off on “Quicksand” with his new song, “Big Decisions.”

The Fayetteville native sticks to his catchy, rap-crooning technique and raps about taking care of himself and his family.

“I’m tryna do everything the right way/but the wrong way so damn inviting/I got a family to feed I got a family to feed, I got a family with needs.” In the video, Morray kicks it with his friends and his kids, hanging at his home on the corner of Fieldcrest and Dashland and taking his boys for an afternoon at the bowling alley.” he spits.

Morray’s “Quicksand” was an instant sensation and drew praise from the likes of JAY-Z who listed it as one of his favorite songs of 2020.

The NC rapper’s storytelling ability paired with his soulful, melodic cadence makes him one of the artists to look out for this year.

Listen to “Big Decisions” below: