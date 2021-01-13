Is Bruce Willis an anti-masker? The action legend was asked to leave a Rite Aid in Los Angeles on Monday after he refused to wear a mask.

According to Page Six, Willis was spotted with a bandanna tied around his neck but would refuse to raise it to his face. The 65-year-old star was stated to leave the store and not make a purchase.

According to the publication, Willis has quarantined throughout the pandemic with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their children in Idaho. Willis has two more children with his current wife Emma Heming, who are believed to be residing in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The decision for Willis to not wear a mask comes at a tough time for Los Angeles County. The latest surge in the states has pushed the county over 1,000,000 cases alone.