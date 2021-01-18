Drake Is All in His Feelings After Not Being Included in IG Post

It’s no secret that Drake is no stranger to both heartache and internet beef. This weekend, he got a little bit of both when comedian and social media personality Druski neglected to include Drake in a series of Instagram posts.

Druski, an internet comedian from Georgia, already had a wide fan base when he rose to fame following his cameo in Drake’s widely-acclaimed “Laugh Now, Cry Later” video. He’s also been linked to numerous celebrities, hip-hop artists, and professional athletes such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jack Harlow, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, and more. He regularly shares photos of his friends in his social media feed and they do the same. His back-and-forth with his celebrity buddies has helped his fame skyrocket in recent months.

However, on Friday, Druski, who goes by @druski2funny on Instagram, shared a series of pictures with some of his famous pals in which he said the following: “If you don’t see ’em in the pictures with me, that mean they faded away …”

While celebs such as Lil Yachty made prominent appearances, Drake was noticeably absent. Drake responded with “Wow the fact that I’m not in this bull**** ass post” and then making fun of the comedian’s hair.

However, Druski quickly apologized Facetiming Drake and then sharing screenshots of their make up, writing “The comedian shared screenshots of his conversations with both rappers, revealing that it’s always love, with or without an Instagram post. “N***as want SMOKE behind that last caption,” he wrote. “LOVE YALL BOYS MAN 4LIFERSSSS.”

While it appears that there are no hard feelings, no word yet if Drake plans to make a song about this particular heartache.