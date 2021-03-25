The latest Verzuz battle was announced and this one is for the ladies.

“R&B queens unite 👸🏾👸🏾👸🏾 It’s OFFICIAL OFFICIAL,” the Verzuz account wrote on Instagram with a picture of the women from SWV and Xscape.

LaTocha Scott of Xscape teased the battle during an interview with TMZ. “I’m out here representing for my home team Atlanta,” she said in the video.

Other Verzuz battles have been announced which include The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on Sunday, April 4, and a special 420 edition of Redman vs Method Man on Tuesday, April 20.

The other battles are a surprise and fans are already speculating the possible match-ups.

It was recently announced that Verzuz was acquired by Triller and Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and every Verzuz participant has equity in the social media app.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz and and Timbaland, who were also named brand visionaries at Triller, said of the deal. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing.”