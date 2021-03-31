Donnie McClurkin is speaking candidly about his sexuality in an upcoming episode of TV One’s Unsung.

When speaking on his 2016 relationship with fellow singer, Nicole C. Mullen, McClurkin said, Honestly, the only thing in my life that is missing is marriage. The only thing that is missing in my life that can cause real family, is marriage. Financially, I’m there. Spiritually, I’m almost there. Emotionally, I’m getting it together. But the only thing that’s missing out of everything that I’m doing locally, cross country and globally is that aspect that makes family, family — is that wife that would make man whole, that element that brings favor to man.”

But the gospel singer admitted that he doesn’t know how to be with a woman. “I didn’t know how to have the relationship. I didn’t know, really, what a woman wanted. I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My past relationships are a sprinkling of everything, men and women. I don’t know how to do this. And because of that, when things get rough, I go back into my safe place, my music and my ministry.

Donnie McClurkin has struggled with his sexuality and cited incidents of childhood molestation and exposure to pornography for “turning” him gay. He claims through will, power, and prayer he was able to “revert” his sexual orientation.

