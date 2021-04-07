K-Swiss has announced a new partnership with YG by launching the Classic LX sneaker available exclusively in Foot Locker. K-Swiss and YG have created the Compton Country Club campaign, paying homage to K-Swiss’ history as a heritage tennis brand, while updating the club members with a new generation of cultural leaders.

Appearing alongside YG are rising stars from his 4Hunnid label: Day Sulan, d3szn, Mitch and Tay2xs.The campaign was produced by Baron Davis’ production company, SLiC Studios, with YG as the Creative Director.

“While the idea of the country club is old fashioned, the idea of being smart, wealthy and elite is still very much alive,” says K-Swiss President Barney Waters. “The people who embody this now are today’s entrepreneurial youth, taking matters into their own hands and creating their own success. This is the modern concept of a country club but done our way and open to everyone.”

At the center of the campaign and the partnership is the K-Swiss Classic LX, bearing the recognizable K-Swiss Classic trademarks of the signature 5-stripe design, 3-piece toe and D-rings, with 55 years of authentic heritage as an icon of sneaker design.

“K-Swiss is part of the LA culture,” says YG. “If you grew up in the city and were born in the 80’s and 90’s, you know about K-Swiss. It’s a staple of the culture”.

The Classic LX dropped on April 6.