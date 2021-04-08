23-year-old Amanda Gorman has been on fire as the most sought after poet since her performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

From performing at the Super Bowl to being a staple at the top of bestseller lists,Gorman is the role model we all have been waiting for. She signed a modelling contract with the major agency IMG and just graced the cover of Vogue Magazine.

“Honored to be the first poet EVER on the cover of @voguemagazine , & what a joy to do so while wearing a Black designer, @virgilabloh,” she said, tweeting the images of the dual covers.

“This is called the Rise of Amanda Gorman, but it’s truly for all of you, both named & unseen, who lift me up.”



In 2017 she became the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. This year, she is the first poet to ever appear on the cover of the monumental publication.

Her rise to notoriety has been financially lucrative as well, she explains to US Vogue. Gorman estimates she’s turned down $17 million (around AUD $22m) in endorsement offers in recent months.

“I have to be conscious of taking commissions that speak to me,” she tells the magazine, which features the former national youth poet laureate on its May cover.

One brand, which Gorman didn’t name, offered her a million dollars.

“I didn’t really look at the details, because if you see something and it says a million dollars, you’re going to rationalise why that makes sense,” she explains.

A girl with intelligence, beauty and morals…thank you Amanda!