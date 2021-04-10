Words by: Sentwali Holder

Starz, the home of the Power franchise and American Gods, has dropped a hot new, trailer for their new comedy, Run the World. And the premium cable platform announced the premiere date, which is slated for May 16.

The series creator, Leigh Davenport, also the writer of BET’s reimagining of Boomerang is behind the eight-episode, half-hour series. Davenport also serves as executive producer with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser, who is the creator of Living Single and the woke Netflix series, Dear White People. Carrying production is Lionsgate Television.

Advertisement

Here’s the official logline: Run the World is the story of a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends – who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.

Run The World stars Amber Stevens West (22 Jump Street), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles), Bresha Webb (Sextuplets), and Corbin Reed (Valor) as the main cast. Also starring in the series is Tosin Morohunfola (Friend Request), Stephen Bishop (Imposters), Erika Alexander (Living Single, Last Man Standing), Nick Sagar (Queen of the South), Tonya Pinkins (Fear the Walking Dead) and Jay Walker (Sleight)

Check out the trailer below: