Trailer Alert: Cannabis Doc About 4/20 ’Going to Pot: The High and Low of It’ Coming to Paramount+

Words by: Sentwali Holder

Shadow and Act recently debuted the trailer for Going to Pot: The High and Low of It, coming to Paramount+ on 4/20 from MTV Documentary Films and World of Wonder doc. The film cannabis culture documentary is from Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder Productions.

The official description reads, “Going to Pot: The High and Low of It explores this rapidly growing industry through an irreverent approach to the misconceptions and promises of the marijuana explosion. Executive producers Bailey and Barbato (Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, The Eyes of Tammy Faye), who made Emmy® history with their multi-year wins for RuPaul’s Drag Race, take viewers on an experience of the good, the bad and the evil.”

Going to Pot: The High and Low of it is written and produced by Jim Fraenkel for World of Wonder Productions. Sheila Nevins, Nina L. Diaz and Liza Burnett Fefferman serve as executive producers for MTV Documentary Films.

Now take in the high with the new trailer: